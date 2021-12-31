DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $80.13 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

