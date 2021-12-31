Dynamic Reaches Market Cap of $2.89 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Dynamic has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $133.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 36.1% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,991.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.20 or 0.07918891 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.59 or 0.00314078 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.02 or 0.00917238 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00073213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.58 or 0.00494934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.32 or 0.00260310 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

