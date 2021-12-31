E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.31. 131,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 244,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.57. The company has a current ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 23.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$132.01 million and a P/E ratio of -24.17.

E3 Metals Company Profile (CVE:ETMC)

E3 Metals Corp, a resources company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 80 mine and mineral permits covering an area of 570,358 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

