E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.31. Approximately 131,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 244,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.57. The stock has a market cap of C$132.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 23.10 and a current ratio of 23.33.

About E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC)

E3 Metals Corp, a resources company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 80 mine and mineral permits covering an area of 570,358 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

