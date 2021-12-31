Earnbase (ENB) Price Tops $1.14

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Earnbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Earnbase has a market capitalization of $138,422.68 and $2,991.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Earnbase has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00058377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,703.58 or 0.07916477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00074154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,849.34 or 1.00141522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007960 BTC.

Earnbase Coin Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com . The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Earnbase Coin Trading

