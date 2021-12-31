Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Stake Boosted by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.20% of Eastern Bankshares worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 106,617.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 270,313 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 94.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $594,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBC stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.40. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.95 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

