Edgeware (EDG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.00 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 31.6% against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market cap of $37.95 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00042396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

EDG is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,611,034,739 coins and its circulating supply is 5,934,442,599 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

