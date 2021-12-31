Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $73.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Edison International traded as high as $68.46 and last traded at $68.33, with a volume of 17858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.20.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Edison International by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,624 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Edison International by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,850 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,859 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,518,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.84%.

About Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

