eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $315.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 0.41. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of eGain by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 347,184 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of eGain by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 143,427 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of eGain by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 84,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of eGain by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 79,104 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eGain by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 76,520 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

