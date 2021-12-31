Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Electromed stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.52 million, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Analysts predict that Electromed will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 1,255.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 97.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the second quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

