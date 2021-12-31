Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

ELOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,182. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

