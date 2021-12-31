Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EBS shares. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $45.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

