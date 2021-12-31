Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.5% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 182,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 199,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $92.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

