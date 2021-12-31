Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will report $204.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.88 million. Endava reported sales of $139.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $836.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $829.83 million to $847.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $975.40 million, with estimates ranging from $746.19 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Endava’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Endava by 38.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after acquiring an additional 938,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Endava by 129.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after acquiring an additional 631,247 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Endava by 54.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,091,000 after acquiring an additional 468,413 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 406.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 255,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,757,000 after acquiring an additional 205,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Endava by 26.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,172,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.83. 717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.90. Endava has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $172.41.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

