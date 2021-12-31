EnterCoin (ENTRC) Market Capitalization Tops $96,321.11

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $96,321.11 and approximately $37.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

