EOSDT Price Tops $0.89 on Exchanges (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $13.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057568 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.21 or 0.07842480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00073723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,881.84 or 0.99891201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00054048 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007938 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

