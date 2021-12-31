Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Holdings Increased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 146.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212,843 shares during the period. Equinor ASA comprises approximately 1.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Equinor ASA worth $52,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,007,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Shares of EQNR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 39,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,097. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

