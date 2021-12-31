Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Shares Up 0.4%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.76. 85,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 176,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$444.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22.

Eskay Mining Company Profile (CVE:ESK)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The company holds an 80% interest in the St. Andrew Goldfield (SIB)-Eskay project located at Eskay Creek; and a 100% interest in Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

