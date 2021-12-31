EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

ESLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.28.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (ESLOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.