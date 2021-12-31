Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 938 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $114.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $89.79 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

