Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 205,660 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205,660 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up about 3.1% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $14,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:JEF opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.