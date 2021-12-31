Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

NYSE EMR opened at $92.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $77.76 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

