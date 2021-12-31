Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Everbridge were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Everbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 45,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 92.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Everbridge by 7.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 3,829.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens increased their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.30. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.58 and a 1 year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

