Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

XGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Exagen by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Exagen by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.46. Exagen has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

