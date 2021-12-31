Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in AON by 13,443.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after buying an additional 772,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,569,000 after purchasing an additional 489,876 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,452,000 after purchasing an additional 462,746 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 40.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,908,000 after purchasing an additional 443,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,796,000 after purchasing an additional 360,705 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON opened at $299.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.98.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.