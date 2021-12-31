Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $556,000 Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 22.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in 2U by 7.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in 2U by 4.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in 2U during the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 22.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 56,704 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

