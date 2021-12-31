Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.41. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $119.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%.

