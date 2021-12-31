Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 245,777 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1,270.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 380.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 41,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Smith bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUSK opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.47). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 38.94%. The firm had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

