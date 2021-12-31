Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,191 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $58.56 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $59.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,520 shares of company stock worth $3,413,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

