Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 189143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13.

Falcon Gold Company Profile (CVE:FG)

Falcon Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. Its projects include Central Canada Gold & Polymetalic Project that covers an area 10,392 ha located in North Ontario; Bruce Lake Property located in the Red Lake area of Northern Ontario; Camping Lake Property consists of 5 unpatented mining claims located within the Red Lake Mining District in Northwestern Ontario; and Spitfire and Sunny Boy claims covering an area of 502 ha located in south central British Columbia.

