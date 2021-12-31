Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:FBVA)

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA) announced a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FBVA opened at $17.00 on Friday. Farmers Bankshares has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02.
Farmers Bankshares Company Profile
