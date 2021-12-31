Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:FBVA)

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA) announced a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBVA opened at $17.00 on Friday. Farmers Bankshares has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02.

Farmers Bankshares Company Profile

Farmers Bankshares, Inc, a bank holding company, which engages in the commercial banking. It offers loans, plastic cards and bank accounts. The company was founded on July 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Windsor, VA.

