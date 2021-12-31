Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA) declared a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Shares of FBVA opened at $17.00 on Friday. Farmers Bankshares has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02.

Get Farmers Bankshares alerts:

About Farmers Bankshares

Farmers Bankshares, Inc, a bank holding company, which engages in the commercial banking. It offers loans, plastic cards and bank accounts. The company was founded on July 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Windsor, VA.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.