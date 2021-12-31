Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA) declared a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.
Shares of FBVA opened at $17.00 on Friday. Farmers Bankshares has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02.
About Farmers Bankshares
