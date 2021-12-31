Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.06.

Several research firms recently commented on FATE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.58. The stock had a trading volume of 52,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,566. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,477 shares of company stock valued at $5,428,070 over the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,458,000 after acquiring an additional 928,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,695,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,844,000 after acquiring an additional 99,586 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $200,277,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after acquiring an additional 624,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

