FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Stock Price Up 3.5%

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 427,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FG New America Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.66 million. Analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,044,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,150,000.

About FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.