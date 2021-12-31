Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.50. 7,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.