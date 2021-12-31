Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Trading 0.2% Higher

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.98. 225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000.

