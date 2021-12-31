Filecoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $441.34 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, Filecoin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.99 billion and approximately $441.34 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $34.71 or 0.00074107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00058258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.11 or 0.07889312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,825.64 or 0.99976053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002785 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 143,846,222 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

