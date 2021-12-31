Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 13,031 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 301.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

IYW stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.12 and a 200-day moving average of $106.73. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

