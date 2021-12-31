Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 232 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.24.

Shares of AMGN opened at $226.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

