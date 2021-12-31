Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $627,000 Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 57.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,523 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 212,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of MPW opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

