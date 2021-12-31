Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KXI. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 572.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $64.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.84. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $64.81.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

