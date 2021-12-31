Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 2,090 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in eXp World were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 4.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in eXp World by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in eXp World by 15.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in eXp World by 9.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in eXp World by 5.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $495,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $601,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,800 shares of company stock worth $17,440,048 in the last 90 days. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

