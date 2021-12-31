Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 13,430 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,430 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter worth $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000.

URA opened at $22.46 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37.

