Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $442.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.40. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $338.18 and a fifty-two week high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

