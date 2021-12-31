Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,497,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 12,242.0% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 118,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after buying an additional 117,401 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $442.45 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $338.18 and a 52 week high of $453.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $436.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.40.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

