Financial Comparison: Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Shapeways alerts:

Shapeways has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcor has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Shapeways and Amcor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amcor 2 2 4 0 2.25

Shapeways currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.10%. Amcor has a consensus target price of $12.94, suggesting a potential upside of 8.19%. Given Shapeways’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Amcor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.5% of Amcor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Amcor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shapeways and Amcor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A Amcor $12.86 billion 1.43 $939.00 million $0.60 19.93

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Shapeways.

Profitability

This table compares Shapeways and Amcor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shapeways N/A -73.75% -11.52% Amcor 7.15% 24.50% 6.92%

Summary

Amcor beats Shapeways on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products. The company was founded 1926 and is headquartered in Warmley, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.