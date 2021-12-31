Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) Trading 81.8% Higher

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGCO) shot up 81.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 24,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 482% from the average session volume of 4,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

Financial Gravity Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGCO)

Financial Gravity Cos., Inc engages in the provision of tax, business and financial solutions. Its products and services include Fractional Family Office, Tax Blueprint, Tax Operating System, Wealth Blueprint and Wealth Operating System. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bee Cave, TX.

