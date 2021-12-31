Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Shares of FISI stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.14. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 396.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 1,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 52.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Financial Institutions (FISI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.