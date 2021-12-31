Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 341 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 391,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $108.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.13 and a 200 day moving average of $102.61. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

