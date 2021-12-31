Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 625 Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IETC. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IETC opened at $61.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average of $58.27.

